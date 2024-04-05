Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Sold by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 240,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 184,525 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,747. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

