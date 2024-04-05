Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.81

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.81 and last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 18459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.47.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $929.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 110,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 62.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 53,631 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

