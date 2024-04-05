Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,625 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 1.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $2,054,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 571,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,393,000.

PGX stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

