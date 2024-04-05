Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.5%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $443.69 and last traded at $443.48. 13,238,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 44,356,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.11.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.30.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.