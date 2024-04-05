Investors Purchase High Volume of Eldorado Gold Call Options (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 12,889 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 718% compared to the typical volume of 1,575 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,774,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,862,000 after acquiring an additional 79,670 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 29,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,581 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 349.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 165,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 345,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 198,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 2,210,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.10. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGO shares. Stifel Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EGO

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.