IOTA Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $952.82 million and approximately $19.45 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002752 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,210,367,601 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

