IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Trading Down 0%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.80 and last traded at $43.91. 16,514 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 14,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $437.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,303,000.

About IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

