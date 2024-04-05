Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Rating Reiterated by Singular Research

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Singular Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Iradimed Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $41.24 on Monday. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $522.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 26.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iradimed will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Iradimed

About Iradimed

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iradimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Iradimed by 51.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Iradimed in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

