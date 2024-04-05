Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Rating Reiterated by Singular Research

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Singular Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Iradimed Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $41.24 on Monday. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $522.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24.
Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 26.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iradimed will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.
