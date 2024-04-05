Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Singular Research

Singular Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Iradimed Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Iradimed stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $522.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24. Iradimed has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 26.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iradimed

About Iradimed

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 14.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Iradimed by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Iradimed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.