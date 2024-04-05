iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.19 and last traded at $111.19. 72,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 441,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.10 and a 200-day moving average of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.66). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $132.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $3,012,533.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $3,012,533.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $153,791.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,052 shares of company stock worth $4,274,942. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.