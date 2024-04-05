Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 315.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,752,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 214.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after buying an additional 1,178,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $134,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,083,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,175,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,124 shares of company stock worth $12,395,052 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.94, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

