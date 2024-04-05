Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.07

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 2550719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRWD. Craig Hallum began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,053.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,857.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $588,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.