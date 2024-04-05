iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 926.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 331,251 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 166,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,620,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

