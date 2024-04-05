iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Raised by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,338 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,872,000 after buying an additional 5,186,189 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG opened at $97.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

