iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Holdings Decreased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,888,980,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $127,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USXF traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $44.27. 21,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $45.47.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

