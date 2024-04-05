iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after purchasing an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,556,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $166,970,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

ESGU stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.65. 72,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,156. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $115.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.