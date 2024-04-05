iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 567,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 396,371 shares.The stock last traded at $47.32 and had previously closed at $47.42.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

