iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.22

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.18, with a volume of 3504121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,983,000 after buying an additional 121,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

