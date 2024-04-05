iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Decreased by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $63.58.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

