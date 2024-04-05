iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

EFV stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,547 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

