iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is Emerald Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $39.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

