iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.85 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.77 and a 200-day moving average of $106.08.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

