iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Tsfg LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,329 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $330.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.23 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

