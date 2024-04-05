iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $176.16. The stock had a trading volume of 370,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,115. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.70 and its 200-day moving average is $161.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

