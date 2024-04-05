iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,815,000 after purchasing an additional 385,180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $261.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

