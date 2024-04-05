iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

IVW traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $84.19. 494,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,665. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

