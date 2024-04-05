iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.96

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 83896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 108,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 40,061 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.