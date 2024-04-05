iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Raised by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 283.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,189 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $89.11 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.36.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.