iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $148.65

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $148.65 and last traded at $148.36, with a volume of 8086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.44.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.47 and a 200 day moving average of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $875.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,213,000.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

