iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 430,355 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,362% from the previous session’s volume of 29,446 shares.The stock last traded at $147.97 and had previously closed at $147.20.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 7,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

