iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Up 5.4% in March

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSpecimen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iSpecimen in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iSpecimen in the second quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iSpecimen by 903.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iSpecimen by 166.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 102,241 shares in the last quarter. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iSpecimen Stock Performance

iSpecimen stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.69. iSpecimen has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

