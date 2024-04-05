Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 114,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

