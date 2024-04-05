Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Iterum Therapeutics Trading Up 20.6 %

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.36. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Iterum Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.