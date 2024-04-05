Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock worth $2,393,710. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

J opened at $149.14 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

