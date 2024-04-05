Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Bank of America

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $149.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.74. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock worth $2,393,710. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

