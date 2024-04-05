James H. Dahl Buys 3,000 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 3,000 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $66,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 356,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,403. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.99. AMREP Co. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMREP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AMREP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMREP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in AMREP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMREP by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

