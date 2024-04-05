Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.39.

NYSE:JHG opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $301,691.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,616,000 after buying an additional 84,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,834,000 after acquiring an additional 172,211 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 207.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 58,122 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,773,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 186.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

