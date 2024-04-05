Jared Andrew Renton Ducs Sells 12,515 Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Stock

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jared Andrew Renton Ducs sold 12,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total transaction of C$99,869.70.

Jared Andrew Renton Ducs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Jared Andrew Renton Ducs sold 3,933 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$29,182.86.

Shares of TSE:SGY opened at C$7.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. Surge Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.89 and a 52-week high of C$9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$801.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.54.

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.53). The firm had revenue of C$168.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$179.30 million. Surge Energy had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.9255702 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Surge Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.79.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Sparky properties located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Carbonates properties located in the Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan; the Manitoba properties located in the west of Brandon, Manitoba; and the Minors properties located across the Alberta and Saskatchewan.

