Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $100.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.16. 2,979,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,781,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average is $61.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

