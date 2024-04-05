Jeremy B. Hayden Sells 4,893 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 4,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $24,856.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $5.58 on Friday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.83.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

About Sight Sciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 587,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 183,912 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 331,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,242,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 76,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Featured Articles

