Jeremy B. Hayden Sells 4,893 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 4,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $24,856.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Sight Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $5.58 on Friday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.83.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sight Sciences
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.
