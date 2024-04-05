JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $332.98 million, a PE ratio of 849.85 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,292 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,273,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 759,305 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,161,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after buying an additional 674,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $3,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

