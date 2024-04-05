John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Shares Gap Down to $101.07

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $101.07, but opened at $97.00. John Bean Technologies shares last traded at $96.54, with a volume of 152,026 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.86.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 35,482 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

See Also

