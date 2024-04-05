Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JCI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Melius Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.50.

JCI stock opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

