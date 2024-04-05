JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $167.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.25.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $147.65 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.16 and a 200-day moving average of $120.30.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.02 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,648,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 53,427 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

