JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 0.5% After Analyst Upgrade

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares shot up 0.5% on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $188.00 to $210.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded as high as $196.82 and last traded at $196.68. 1,628,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,893,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.65.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.89.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.66 and its 200-day moving average is $165.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.