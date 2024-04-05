JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $29.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Trading Down 2.9 %

LNC opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.