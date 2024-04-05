JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $51.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.89.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Shares of BMEA opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $43.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 34,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.