JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $51.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.89.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 34,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Biomea Fusion
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.