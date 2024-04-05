JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.13. 1,689,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,037. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

