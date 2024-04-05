JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) is Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 129,931 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 100,286 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4273 dividend. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.