Jushi (JUSHF) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Jushi to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jushi and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 2 0 0 2.00 Jushi Competitors 244 544 913 66 2.45

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 55.83%. Given Jushi’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jushi has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $269.45 million -$65.10 million -2.32 Jushi Competitors $323.14 million -$162.95 million -12.19

This table compares Jushi and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jushi’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Jushi. Jushi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Jushi has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jushi’s peers have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jushi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -24.16% -214.72% -10.10% Jushi Competitors -54.68% -59.46% -10.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Jushi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jushi peers beat Jushi on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

